Cowboys re-sign DT Ross, exercise options on 3 other players

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed defensive tackle Daniel Ross while exercising the options on contracts for receiver Allen Hurns, center Joe Looney and linebacker Joe Thomas.

Ross gives Dallas depth on the defensive front, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding defensive end Randy Gregory, who is suspended indefinitely.

The moves were announced Friday.

Hurns was in the midst of a disappointing first season with the Cowboys after signing as a free agent when he broke his ankle in a gruesome injury while being tackled during a wild-card win over Seattle last season.

Looney started all 16 games at center after four-time Pro Bowler Travis Frederick was diagnosed with a nerve disorder during the preseason. Thomas was a solid backup behind emerging stars Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

