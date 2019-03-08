 
News

Hungary's Orban ponders Polish link if EU group ousts him

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted3/8/2019 7:00 AM
hello

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary's prime minister says that if his Fidesz party is ousted from the main center-right group in the European Parliament, he may seek an alliance with Poland's ruling party.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday on state radio that conflicts with the European People's Party, which is expected to make a decision on Fidesz's status on March 20, are rooted in Hungary's opposition to immigration.

Poland's governing populist Law and Justice Party is not in the EPP and Orban has a close relationship with Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Hungary and Poland are also facing EU procedures because of concerns about the rule of law.

Orban said he would prefer to stay in the EPP, but reform it so "there is room inside it for anti-immigration forces like us."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 