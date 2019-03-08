 
In deceit proposal: Feds say man wed stranger to stay in US

 
Associated Press
Updated 3/8/2019 10:00 AM
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prosecutors say a couple was panhandling along a North Carolina road when a foreigner pulled over with a proposal for the woman: Marry him so he could stay in the country, and they'd receive $12,000 along with payments for a house and car.

Citing court records, The News & Observer reports that 31-year-old Melissa Anne Godshall accepted the offer from 44-year-old Levan Lomtatidze, a native of the country of Georgia. Her boyfriend, 46-year-old Robert Kennerly, served as a witness during the marriage ceremony.

The U.S. attorney's office says all three are now indicted on charges involving marriage fraud. News reports didn't include comments in their defense.

