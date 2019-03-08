 
Judge jails former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning for refusing to testify to a grand jury probing Wikileaks

 
Associated Press
Updated 3/8/2019 10:29 AM
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Judge jails former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning for refusing to testify to a grand jury probing Wikileaks.

