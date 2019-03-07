Calgary takes on Arizona on 3-game slide
Calgary Flames (41-19-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Arizona Coyotes (32-29-5, 10th in the Western Conference)
Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Calgary aims to break its three-game slide with a win against Arizona.
The Coyotes are 15-15-3 on their home ice. Arizona has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 17 percent of chances.
The Flames have gone 21-12-2 away from home. Calgary ranks third in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists. In their last meeting on Feb. 18, Calgary won 5-2. Elias Lindholm recorded a team-high two assists for the Flames in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 29 assists and has collected 41 points this season. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has recorded six assists and totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 30 goals, adding 54 assists and totaling 84 points. Mikael Backlund has scored four goals and totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
Coyotes: 7-3-0, averaging 7 points, 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
Coyotes Injuries: Jordan Oesterle: day to day (upper body), Derek Stepan: out (lower body).
Flames Injuries: James Neal: out (lower body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.