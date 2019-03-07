Calgary takes on Arizona on 3-game slide

Calgary Flames (41-19-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Arizona Coyotes (32-29-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary aims to break its three-game slide with a win against Arizona.

The Coyotes are 15-15-3 on their home ice. Arizona has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 17 percent of chances.

The Flames have gone 21-12-2 away from home. Calgary ranks third in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists. In their last meeting on Feb. 18, Calgary won 5-2. Elias Lindholm recorded a team-high two assists for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 29 assists and has collected 41 points this season. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has recorded six assists and totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 30 goals, adding 54 assists and totaling 84 points. Mikael Backlund has scored four goals and totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Coyotes: 7-3-0, averaging 7 points, 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: Jordan Oesterle: day to day (upper body), Derek Stepan: out (lower body).

Flames Injuries: James Neal: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.