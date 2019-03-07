McDavid, Oilers to host the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (28-30-9, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Edmonton Oilers (29-30-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Vancouver. He's third in the NHL with 92 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 59 assists.

The Oilers are 8-11-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton has allowed 50 power-play goals, killing 75.2 percent of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 9-10-4 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Antoine Roussel leads the team serving 118 total minutes. In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Edmonton won 3-2. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded a team-high two assists for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 41 goals and has totaled 83 points. McDavid has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton with two goals and eight assists.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 56 total points, scoring 26 goals and registering 30 assists. Roussel has scored three goals and totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 5 points, 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 7.1 points, 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: Ryan Spooner: day to day (general soreness), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.