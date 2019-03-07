Florida takes on Boston on 5-game losing streak

Florida Panthers (28-26-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Bruins (40-17-9, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks to stop its five-game skid with a victory against Boston.

The Bruins are 25-7-3 at home. Boston averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 88 total minutes.

The Panthers are 11-7-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Florida has converted on 26.3 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 59 power-play goals. In their last matchup on Dec. 4, Florida won 5-0. Aleksander Barkov Jr. recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-18 in 50 games played this season. David Krejci has recorded 10 assists and totaled 14 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Barkov leads the Panthers with 68 total points, scoring 28 goals and adding 40 assists. Jonathan Huberdeau has scored five goals and recorded 13 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-2-4, averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Bruins: 9-0-1, averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: day to day (concussion protocol).

Panthers Injuries: MacKenzie Weegar: day to day (lower body), James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.