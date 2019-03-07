Ottawa faces New York on 3-game home slide

New York Islanders (38-21-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-38-6, 16th in the Eastern Conference)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts New York looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Senators have gone 14-15-4 in home games. Ottawa has surrendered 38 power-play goals, killing 78.9 percent of opponent chances.

The Islanders have gone 18-11-3 away from home. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording 28.4 shots per game. In their last matchup on March 5, New York won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 14 goals and has recorded 33 points. Magnus Paajarvi has recorded four assists and totaled 4 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Josh Bailey leads the Islanders with 36 total assists and has collected 50 points. Brock Nelson has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for New York with four goals and four assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 8.1 points, three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 7.1 points, 2.4 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: Matt Martin: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.