Titans punter Brett Kern agrees to terms on extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension.

The Titans announced the agreement with the Pro Bowl punter Thursday. Terms weren't disclosed.

Kern's contract had been set to expire after the 2019 season. He earned his second straight Pro Bowl invitation last year and posted the second-best net average (41.7) in franchise history.

Kern set franchise records for gross average (49.7) and net average (44.6) in 2017, when he earned second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors. His 44.6 net average that season was the second-best mark in NFL history, and his 49.7 gross average was the highest for any player since 2012.

Kern owns franchise records for career gross average (45.8) and net average (40.5). The Titans claimed him off waivers from Denver in 2009.

