Customs officer shoots his hand in Vegas airport locker area
Updated 3/7/2019 2:53 PM
LAS VEGAS -- Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer wounded himself in the hand when he accidentally fired his gun in a locker area at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
Airport and Las Vegas police officials said Thursday that no one else was injured in the shooting about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in a secure area of Terminal 3, an international arrivals building.
Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jaime Ruiz in Los Angeles calls it a work-related accident and says the officer is in good condition. His name was not made public.
Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the locker area is not accessible to the public.
Officer Larry Hadfield says police determined the shooting wasn't a criminal act.
