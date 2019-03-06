 
Pro Sports

Albanian soccer club expelled after referee attacked

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/6/2019 11:36 AM
hello

TIRANA, Albania -- An Albanian soccer club has been expelled from the country's top league and demoted to the third their after a referee was physically attacked during a game.

FK Kamza officials and fans surrounded referee Eldorjan Hamiti and hit him several times at the end of Saturday's league match against KF Laci, which ended 1-1 after the visitors were awarded a penalty in the final minutes.

The Albanian football federation on Wednesday expelled Kamza from this season's championship and ruled it must play in the third division next season. It also fined the club 1 million Leks ($9,000).

Three Kamza club officials were banned from all sport activities for up to three years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 