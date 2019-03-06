 
College Sports

New Ohio State coach kicks off tenure with many new faces

 
By MITCH STACY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/6/2019 1:37 PM
  • Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Ryan Day gestures during football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

  • Ohio State NCAA college football quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass during practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

  • Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Ryan Day talks to his team in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

  • Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, left, takes a snap in front of teammates quarterback Daniel Vanatsky, center, and quarterback Matthew Baldwin during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

  • Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs through a drill during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

  • Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields runs through a drill during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

  • Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack, left, and tight end Luke Farrell run through a drill during spring NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

  • Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Ryan Day watches practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

  • Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Ryan Day watches practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day began his tenure as Ohio State's head coach with lots of new faces on the indoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Day, who took over after Urban Meyer retired in January, began his inaugural season running the show on Wednesday when he convened the first of 15 spring practices he hopes will give him a better idea of what he's got to work with.

The workouts will culminate in the annual spring game, which is April 13.

Justin Fields, a much-heralded transfer from Georgia, is the likely replacement for Dwayne Haskins Jr. Haskins is expected to be a first-round NFL draft pick after breaking records last season.

Among the question marks this spring is the offensive line, which returns just one player with any starting experience.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

