Iowa football assistant Reese Morgan retiring after 19 years

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan has announced his retirement after 19 seasons with the Hawkeyes.

Coach Kirk Ferentz says that Morgan, who has coached the Hawkeyes' defensive line for the past seven years, will step down prior to spring practice.

The 68-year-old Morgan was in charge of Iowa's offensive line from 2003-11 after serving as a recruiting coordinator and the tight ends coach from 2000-02. Morgan coached two Outland Trophy winners in Robert Gallery and Brandon Scherff, and tight end Dallas Clark won the John Mackey Award under his leadership. Four of Morgan's players were named the Big Ten Player of the Year at their position, and three earned consensus All-America honors.

Assistant Kelvin Bell will serve as interim defensive line coach during spring practice.

"Always the professional, Reese's entire life has been dedicated to education and coaching. I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside him and appreciative of what he has meant to our players, our program, and the University of Iowa," Ferentz said.

Morgan joined Iowa after eight years as head coach at Iowa City West High. West won state titles in 1995, 1998, and 1999, and Morgan left the program with a 26-game winning streak. Morgan's presence was crucial in helping Ferentz build relationships with high school coaches throughout Iowa during his early rebuilding efforts.

Morgan coached five players that later became first-round NFL draft picks - and three of his drafted players went on to become All-Pros.

"Coach Ferentz took a chance on me and I have nothing but appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful Hawkeye program- it's been an amazing experience," said Morgan. "I've always felt that we learn as much from our players as they learn from us. They teach us lessons that go beyond football. And when a player arrives lacking a little maturity and confidence but leaves as a young man prepared to tackle life, that's the real reward for me."

