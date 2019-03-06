Andrew Bogut rejoining Warriors, adds depth at center

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Andrew Bogut is rejoining the Golden State Warriors after being cleared by his Australian team, the Sydney Kings.

Golden State had an open roster spot and chose to use it at center. The Warriors lost Damian Jones in December, and he underwent surgery for a torn left pectoral muscle.

Bogut, the 2005 No. 1 overall draft pick out of Utah, appeared in 23 games for the Lakers last season and made five starts. He averaged 1.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 9.4 minutes.

He played on the Warriors' 2015 champion team and the 73-win team the following season that lost in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cavaliers. He was injured in Game 5 and missed the rest of the series.

Then Bogut got traded to Dallas to create salary cap room for Golden State to sign Kevin Durant, who went on to become back-to-back Finals MVP while bringing the franchise two more titles.

The Warriors had to wait on Bogut's work visa and clearance from FIBA to sign him.

The 34-year-old Australian big man was originally acquired from Milwaukee in 2012 for Monta Ellis.

