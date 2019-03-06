UK police probe suspicious packages at university, bank

LONDON -- Police in Scotland say suspicious packages have been found at a university and a bank building, a day after three London transit hubs received letter bombs.

Police Scotland say officers are examining items found Wednesday morning at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland headquarters in Edinburgh.

The force says both buildings have been evacuated, and so far there is nothing to link the incidents.

It's unclear if the packages are linked to incidents Tuesday in which three small explosive devices in plastic mailing bags arrived at offices for two London airports and a train station. One of the envelopes, sent to Heathrow Airport, partly caught fire but no one was injured.

The envelopes received in London appeared to carry Irish stamps.