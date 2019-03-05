APNewsBreak: FIFA reserves soar to $2.7B, revenue at $6.4B

LONDON -- The Associated Press has learned that FIFA's cash reserves soared to a record $2.74 billion and revenue climbed to $6.4 billion in the four-year period covering the 2018 World Cup.

The robust financial results suggest FIFA has weathered the deepest crisis in its history, which erupted in 2015 when a United States-led criminal investigation led to the arrests and later convictions of high-ranking officials on corruption charges.

The 2015-18 finances obtained by the AP exceed the forecasts presented to the FIFA Congress last June. While FIFA projected cash reserves to swell to $1.653 billion in the 2018 World Cup cycle, they had grown to $2.74 billion at the end of 2018, according to people with knowledge of the finances. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the financial results remain confidential.

In 2015, FIFA targeted turnover of $5 billion by the end of 2018, a projection later raised to $6.1 billion. Those expectations were eclipsed when the four-year cycle ended with revenues of $6.4 billion, according to the people with knowledge of the financial report, which shows profit of around $1 billion.

The record revenue was achieved despite FIFA not filling its full slate of sponsors for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Several sponsors did not renew after the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

