 
Business

Michigan nuclear reactor shutting down for planned refueling

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/5/2019 10:22 AM
hello

BRIDGMAN, Mich. -- A reactor at a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan is shutting down this week for refueling, maintenance and testing.

Indiana Michigan Power says power has been reduced at Cook Nuclear Plant's Unit 1 and the unit will be shut down starting Wednesday. The anticipated length of the outage isn't being disclosed. About 1,750 contracted workers will supplement the plant's 1,100-person staff for the work.

The utility says the outage will be extended due to inspection and replacement of baffle bolts, which support internal components of the reactor vessel.

The plant is along Lake Michigan in Berrien County's Lake Township, near Bridgman. Cook's Unit 2, which was returned to service last year following a refueling outage , will remain in operation during the shutdown.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 