Utah extends Kyle Whittingham's contract through 2023

hello

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah coach Kyle Whittingham signed a contract extension Monday that could keep him with the Utes through the 2023 season.

Whittingham, the longest-tenured head coach in the Pac-12, led Utah to a Pac-12 South title and a berth in the league championship game last season.

He is 120-61 and 11-2 in bowl games in 14 seasons with the Utes. His 11 bowl victories are tied for second among active coaches.

Whittingham spent 11 years as an assistant coach at Utah before succeeding Urban Meyer as head coach in December 2004. In 2008, Whittingham led the Utes to a 13-0 record, a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama and a final No. 2 ranking in the AP poll.