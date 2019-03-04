Seattle Seahawks use franchise tag on DE Frank Clark

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks used their franchise tag Monday on defensive end Frank Clark, keeping the former second-round pick from hitting the free-agent market.

Clark will be due just over $17 million for the 2019 season if the sides do not come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

Clark proved his worth as an elite pass rusher with a career-high 13 sacks in 2018, the first season he didn't have veterans Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril helping him get to the quarterback. They were the most sacks by any Seattle player since 2007 and put Clark in line for a massive payday should he hit the open market.

Seattle is using its franchise tag for the first time since 2010, when it was used on kicker Olindo Mare.

