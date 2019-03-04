Wade passes Jordan for most blocked shots by a guard
Updated 3/4/2019 8:44 PM
hello
MIAMI -- Dwyane Wade now has more blocked shots than any guard in NBA history.
The Miami Heat star swatted away the 1,052nd shot of his career Monday night, blocking an attempt by Atlanta's B.J. Johnson. When factoring in regular-season and playoff games, that's one more block than Michael Jordan had in his career.
Jordan still has the all-time regular season record for blocks by a guard with 893. Wade's two first-half blocks against the Hawks gave him 877.
Johnson became the 449th player to get a shot blocked by Wade. Joe Johnson and Ben Gordon have been blocked by Wade the most, 12 times each.
___
More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.