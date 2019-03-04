N Carolina elections board to set date for US House election

vehicles make their way near a Union County sign, in Bladen County, N.C. A ballot-fraud scandal that has led North Carolina to order a do-over congressional election could give the Democrats a strong shot at taking back a seat that has been held by the Republicans since John F. Kennedy was in the White House. But there are also fears that the scandal could cut both ways, with fatigue and disillusionment over the electoral system keeping some voters home.

Glendell Robinson, a Bladen County resident, pauses in Bladen County, N.C. "It could be a lot of folks is not going to vote. Period," said Robinson, a Democrat who plans to vote. He said he has never seen anything like the scandal, having lived all of his 78 years in Bladen County, and hopes others will be able to overcome fears that their votes won't count.

Charles Ray Peterson, the chair of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners, speaks in Bladen County, N.C. Peterson, said the scandal has disillusioned voters, but he thinks they will take part in the election if they believe the state has rooted out the fraud. "We've kind of been knocked down, but we want to get back up," he said. "And that's the reason the state needs to come in here and investigate and make sure that we get to the bottom of all this voting fraud."

Kevin Stewart, a Union County resident, speaks in Union County, N.C. The new contest was ordered by the state elections board last month after it concluded that GOP candidate Mark Harris' lead of 905 votes out of about 280,000 cast in November was tainted by evidence of ballot fraud by political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless and others working on Harris' behalf. Dowless "played both sides of the street," Stewart said, alluding to the way the political operative worked previously for at least one Democrat. "I think the hatchet is going to fall, quite frankly, on both sides of political aisle, and that's a good thing."

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's elections board is expected to set a date for voters to decide who will fill a congressional seat still vacant after November's result was tainted by ballot fraud concerns.

The state elections board is expected to decide Monday when to hold new party primaries and the general election for the 9th congressional district.

The board decided Feb. 21 that the new election was needed after hearing four days of evidence that a political operative working for Republican candidate Mark Harris hired people to collect mail-in ballots. The board agreed that left votes vulnerable to being changed or discarded.

It's illegal under North Carolina law for anyone other than a voter or immediate family member to handle ballots.

Democrat Dan McCready is running again in the new election. Harris won't.