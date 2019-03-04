Pharrell to launch music festival in Virginia Beach in April

NEW YORK -- Pharrell is heading home to Virginia Beach to launch a new music and culture festival.

The Grammy-winning superstar announced Monday SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day event he's calling a "cultural experience" that will debut April 26-28. He will perform on a stage set on the beach; other performers include Missy Elliott, Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Janelle Monae, SZA and Diplo.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

The festival won't just focus on music: The film "The Burial of Kojo" - acquired by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY company - will be screened and discussed.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER will also include a pop-up church service, karaoke featuring trap music as well as moments with wellness expert Deepak Chopra and Geoffrey Canada, the president of the Harlem Children's Zone.