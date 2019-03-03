 
Pro Sports

Torino moves into contention for Europa League places

 
Updated 3/3/2019 8:46 AM
    Torino's Andrea Belotti, center, controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo Verona, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

    Torino's Lorenzo De Silvestri and Chievos Assane Diousse, top, vie for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo Verona, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

    Torino's Armando Izzo challenges Chievo's Filip Djordjevic, right, during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo Verona, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

    Chievo Verona's Emanuele Giaccherini, left, attempts to score as he's is challenged by Torino's Armando Izzo, center, during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo Verona, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

ROME -- Torino moved into contention for the Europa League places with a 3-0 win over last-placed Chievo Verona on Sunday.

All three goals came late: a 76th-minute strike from Andrea Belotti followed by stoppage-time efforts from Tomas Rincon and Simone Zaza.

Torino stretched its unbeaten run to six matches and is seventh, which could hold a Europa League qualifying berth.

Chievo has won only once in the league this season.

