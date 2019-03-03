Torino moves into contention for Europa League places
ROME -- Torino moved into contention for the Europa League places with a 3-0 win over last-placed Chievo Verona on Sunday.
All three goals came late: a 76th-minute strike from Andrea Belotti followed by stoppage-time efforts from Tomas Rincon and Simone Zaza.
Torino stretched its unbeaten run to six matches and is seventh, which could hold a Europa League qualifying berth.
Chievo has won only once in the league this season.
