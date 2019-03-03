Louisville tops Notre Dame 75-61 to end 3-game losing streak

Notre Dame guard TJ Gibbs (10) attempts a shot over the defense of Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Associated Press

Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb (3) attempts to drive past the defense of Louisville guard Khwan Fore (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Associated Press

Notre Dame forward Juwan Durham (11) battles with Louisville guard Khwan Fore (4) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Associated Press

Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski (14) drives between the defense of Louisville guard Darius Perry (2), and forward Jordan Nwora (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Jordan Nwora scored 20 points, Malik Williams added 16 and matched a career-high with 13 rebounds, and Louisville topped Notre Dame 75-61 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.

After shooting a combined 30 percent and being outrebounded twice during the recent skid, the Cardinals (19-11, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back by controlling the paint on both ends. They outrebounded the Fighting Irish 49-30 and created chances resulting in a 46-26 advantage inside and 48 percent shooting.

Nwora and Williams benefited the most by either finishing up opportunities or cleaning up possessions. Nwora made 8 of 17 attempts while Williams was 6 of 7. Williams also tied his previous rebounding best of 13 he had against Lipscomb on Dec. 12.

Christen Cunningham had 14 points in his home finale while forward V.J. King had a career-best 10 rebounds with six points.

Louisville offset an impressive effort by Notre Dame junior forward John Mooney, the ACC's rebounding leader (10.8) entering the contest. Mooney scored 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 boards.

The Irish were 15 of 46 otherwise and finished 39 percent in losing their fifth in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish seemed on the verge of making things interesting, especially with Mooney making baskets. They just couldn't score consistently and allowed Louisville too easy many baskets inside.

Louisville: After coach Chris Mack criticized his team's lack of toughness in the Boston College loss, the Cardinals responded more aggressively on both ends to earn a much-needed victory. They pushed the pace, fought for rebounds and offset horrid 2-of-22 shooting from long range to frequently work the ball inside.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Clemson on Wednesday night.

Louisville: Visits No. 2 Virginia on Saturday, trying to avenge a 64-52 loss on Feb. 23.

