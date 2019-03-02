 
NBA

Morse leads Mount St. Mary's over St. Francis (BKN) 73-71

 
Associated Press
Updated 3/2/2019 7:56 PM
BROOKLYN -- Vado Morse had 23 points as Mount St. Mary's narrowly defeated St. Francis (BKN) 73-71 on Saturday.

Morse made 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Malik Jefferson added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers. Nana Opoku had 15 points for Mount St. Mary's (9-22, 6-12 Northeast Conference). Damian Chong Qui added eight assists.

Rosel Hurley had 16 points for the Terriers (17-14, 9-9). Chauncey Hawkins added 13 points and six rebounds. Deniz Celen had 12 points. Glenn Sanabria, the Terriers' second leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, was held to only 6 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. St. Francis defeated Mount St. Mary's 74-67 on Jan. 26. The Mountaineers and the Terriers next take the floor in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

