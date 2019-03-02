The Latest: Pakistan says Indian shelling kills boy; 3 hurt

In this image made from video provided by PTV, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman walks to cross the border into India, in Wagah, Pakistan, Friday, March 1, 2019. Pakistani officials have handed an Indian pilot captured from a downed plane over to India at the border crossing at Wagah in a "gesture of peace" promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan amid a dramatic escalation with India this week over the disputed region of Kashmir. The pilot was expected to travel to New Delhi for a debriefing with top Indian officials about the time he spent captive. (PTV via AP) Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India -- The Latest on the tensions between India and Pakistan (all times local):

10 a.m.

A Pakistani government official says Indian troops with heavy weapons have "indiscriminately targeted border villagers" along the two countries' Line of Control in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing a boy and wounding three others.

The official, Umar Azam, said Saturday that Pakistani troops are "befittingly" responding to the Indian fire.

He says several homes were destroyed in Pakistan's part of Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety. India said earlier that Pakistani fire killed two siblings and their mother on its side.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since their independence from British rule in 1947.

Saturday's exchange of fire came a day after Pakistan handed over a captured Indian air force pilot to India as a "gesture of peace" to defuse tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors over the disputed Kashmir region.

9:45 a.m.

Officials say two siblings and their mother have been killed in cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir.

Indian police say the three died overnight after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit their home in Poonch region near the so-called Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory of Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Indian army says its soldiers responded.

Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan retaliated, shooting down a MiG-21 fighter jet Wednesday and its pilot, who was returned to India on Friday in a peace gesture.