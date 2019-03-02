Stolen magazine with Beatles on cover back 50 years later
Updated 3/2/2019 9:17 AM
hello
CLEVELAND -- An Ohio library says a 1968 copy of Life magazine with the Beatles on the cover has been returned by a borrower who apologized for stealing it as a "kid" and sent $100 to cover late fees.
The Cuyahoga County Public Library says it received the apology this week from someone named Brian, who acknowledged taking it from a suburban Cleveland branch the year it was published.
The library caps late fees at $100, which is good for Brian. The normal fine of 10 cents a day over 50 years would have exceeded $1,800.
Library spokesman Robert Rua says the library is forgiving and thanks Brian for doing the right thing.
A copy of the magazine today fetches around $50 online.
The library expects to put the magazine on display.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.