Officials say Trump overstated Kim's demand on sanctions

HANOI, Vietnam -- President Donald Trump said he walked away from his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because Kim demanded the U.S. lift all of its sanctions, a claim that North Korea's delegation called a rare news conference in the middle of the night to deny.

So who's telling the truth? In this case, it seems that the North Koreans are. And it's a demand they have been pushing for weeks in lower-level talks.

Trump's meeting with Kim ended abruptly and without agreements. Trump told reporters soon after the dispute over sanctions was the deal breaker.

But a senior State Department official who briefed the media acknowledged what Pyongyang was seeking was the lifting of sanctions that impede the civilian economy and people's livelihood - as the North claimed.