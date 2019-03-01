 
News

Kosovo president says no land swap to be talked with Serbia

 
Associated Press
Updated 3/1/2019 7:01 AM
TIRANA, Albania -- Kosovo's president has strongly rejected any idea of a land swap with Serbia.

Hashim Thaci said Friday in the Albanian capital Tirana that "a land swap (with Serbia) would never occur," adding that not a "centimeter of Kosovo territory could be touched."

Last year, Thaci proposed a "border correction," with Kosovo getting southern Serbia's Presevo Valley and giving nothing in exchange, without explaining how Serbia would accept that.

The European Union has told Serbia and Kosovo they must normalize their ties to have a chance to join the bloc.

Some officials in Serbia and Kosovo have suggested a land swap - Serbia's Presevo Valley for Kosovo's northern Mitrovica.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Belgrade refuses to recognize.

