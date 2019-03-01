Kim Jong Un set to leave Hanoi after summit breakdown

hello

Motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is driven in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, March 1, 2019 Kim started his official visit to Vietnam following the second summit with U.S President Donald Trump. Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, center left, and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, March 1, 2019. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, March 1, 2019. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, March 1, 2019. (Luong Thai Linh/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong shake hands at the President Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday March 1, 2019. Kim Jong-un is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam that will conclude Saturday.(Minh Hoang/Pool via AP) Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, and Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, right, shake hands at the Government Office, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, and Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, right, shake hands at the Government Office, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Associated Press

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong, right, shake hands at the President Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Kim Jong-un is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam that will conclude on March 2. Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is spending his last day in Hanoi, where he laid a wreath at a war memorial and is set to visit the mausoleum of national hero Ho Chi Minh.

Two days after his failed summit with President Donald Trump, he's set to be driven Saturday to the border with China where a train will take him through China and back to North Korea.

Kim has been making an official visit to Vietnam since Trump flew home to Washington. He has seemed confident and poised - a world leader taking his place on the international stage as he met Friday with President Nguyen Phu Trong, the country's top leader and Communist Party chief.