 
Business

eBay rethinking future of StubHub and classified business

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/1/2019 8:41 AM
hello

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- eBay is initiating review concerning the future of its StubHub and its classified ads business.

The e-commerce company said Friday that there's no guarantee that the review will result in a sale, spin-off or other business combination involving its assets.

Activist investor Elliott Management said in a letter to the San Jose, California, company in January that it believed it would be better off without those businesses. Elliott wants eBay to focus on its online marketplace, saying that the change in direction could double the company's stock price by the end of next year.

eBay Inc. is also adding Jesse Cohn of Elliott and Matt Murphy of Marvell Technology to its board. The company will add an independent director later in the year.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 