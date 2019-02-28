Roma fan pleads guilty to assaulting Liverpool rival at game
Updated 2/28/2019 8:50 AM
hello
PRESTON, England -- A fan of Italian soccer club Roma has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Liverpool supporter ahead of a Champions League match.
Simone Mastrelli, who is from Rome, admitted to assaulting Sean Cox before the game at Anfield. The case was tried at Preston Crown Court in northwest England.
Cox, who is from Ireland, suffered head injuries in last year's attack. He spent more than a month in Liverpool in a neurological unit that treats brain injuries before returning to Ireland, where he remains in a hospital.
Mastrelli was extradited to Britain last month after being arrested on a European arrest warrant in Italy.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.