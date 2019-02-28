 
College Sports

Miami, Florida expect to know soon on season-opener date

 
By TIM REYNOLDS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/28/2019 1:57 PM
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Officials from Miami and Florida expect a decision from the NCAA shortly on whether their season-opener will be moved up a week to Aug. 24.

The schools released a statement Thursday saying that the idea stemmed from ESPN, which was working in concert with the organization that is promoting the 150th season of college football in 2019. The Gators and Hurricanes say "this is a unique and rare opportunity that would showcase college football" as well as the programs and football in the state of Florida.

"Both schools, along with ESPN, College Football 150th Anniversary organization and Florida Citrus Sports, understand that fans, and the teams themselves, need time to make necessary arrangements should the waiver be granted," the schools said in a joint release.

For now, the game remains scheduled for Aug. 31 in Orlando, Florida. It will remain in Orlando regardless.

