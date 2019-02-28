 
NBA

Lakers' Lonzo Ball out at least 1 more week with ankle woes

 
Updated 2/28/2019 10:26 PM
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball needs at least one more week to recover from his bone bruise and sprained ankle.

The Lakers' medical staff evaluated the point guard Thursday.

Ball has missed 14 consecutive games since Jan. 19, when he sprained his left ankle in a collision with Houston's James Harden. The Lakers projected Ball would miss four to six weeks, and he will pass six weeks this weekend.

The Lakers plan to re-evaluate Ball in one week, the team says. They are 5-9 in his absence.

Ball is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds while playing strong defense in his second NBA season.

Rajon Rondo returned to the Lakers' starting lineup Wednesday in their 125-119 victory over New Orleans.

