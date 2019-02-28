Harris, Simmons lead 76ers past Thunder, 108-104

Philadelphia 76ers center Amir Johnson, right, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson, rear, goes up for a shot in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick (17) and center Amir Johnson (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes around Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) goes up for a shot in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons goes up for a dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (33) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson, rear, and forward Nerlens Noel, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Tobias Harris scored 32 points and Ben Simmons had a triple-double to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-104 on Thursday night.

Harris, acquired earlier in February in a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, posted his highest point total in eight games with the 76ers. The 76ers needed his offense because center Joel Embiid, the league's No. 6 scorer, missed his fourth straight game with left knee soreness.

Simmons finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season.

Russell Westbrook posted his 25th triple-double of the season with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, but he made 8 of 24 shots. Jerami Grant added 23 points for the Thunder, who lost their third straight.

Thunder forward Paul George, the league's No. 2 scorer, sat out with soreness in his right shoulder. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said before the game that George was injured during a loss at Denver on Tuesday night.

The 76ers led by 16 in the first half and were up 60-49 at the break. The Thunder cut their deficit down to two late in the third, but the 76ers handled the surge and led 86-79 heading into the fourth.

The 76ers led by two with 2.1 seconds left and barely got the ball inbounds. JJ Redick made two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.

TIP-INS

76ers: Grant, who started his career in Philadelphia, made 10 of 17 shots and had six rebounds. ... Jonah Bolden, a rookie from Australia, matched a season high with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Thunder: Free agent pickup Markieff Morris got his first start with the Thunder. It was just his fourth game with Oklahoma City. He finished with 17 points in 19 minutes. ... It was the 129th triple-double of Westbrook's career.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Thunder: Visit the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports