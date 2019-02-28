State board rules on Eagle's fan 'football flu' dispute

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. -- A southern New Jersey school employee has won a round in a dispute over using a sick day during last year's Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade.

The state Public Employment Relations Commission has ruled the worker's union can challenge a decision to deny him sick leave.



The Courier-Post of Cherry Hill reports the New Jersey School Boards Association addressed the case of "football flu" on Wednesday.

The group says the Burlington City employee missed work on three days around the time the parade was held, including the parade date. The worker, whose name wasn't released, said he had the flu.

District workers had been told that anyone absent due to illness on the parade date had to provide a doctor's note. The worker failed to produce a note.