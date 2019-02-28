 
Trump: I don't think NK's Kim had role in US student's death

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/28/2019 8:31 AM
  • President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.

HANOI, Vietnam -- President Donald Trump says he doesn't think North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was involved in the mistreatment of American college student Otto Warmbier (WARM'-beer), who died after being detained in the North.

Trump says of Kim: "He tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word."

Trump has taken credit for freeing American prisoners abroad and used Warmbier's death as a rallying cry against the North's human rights abuses before softening his rhetoric before talks with Kim.

Warmbier, a University of Virginia student from Ohio, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in 2016 on suspicion of stealing a propaganda poster. He died in June 2017, shortly after being sent home in a coma.

His parents say he was tortured.

