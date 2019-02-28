Senegal's electoral commission says President Macky Sall has won a second term with more than 58 percent of the vote
Updated 2/28/2019 8:50 AM
DAKAR, Senegal -- Senegal's electoral commission says President Macky Sall has won a second term with more than 58 percent of the vote.
