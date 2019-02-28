The Latest: River recedes after flooding 2,000 buildings

People paddle and row through the flooded Barlow Market District Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Sebastopol, Calif. Associated Press

Jonathan Von Renner checks on his son Jonathan Jr., and friend Emilio Ontivares in lower Guerneville, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Two Northern California communities are accessible only by boat after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says Guerneville, "is officially an island" and another nearby town was also isolated by floodwaters. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Associated Press

A man uses a paddle board to make his way through the flooded Barlow Market District Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Sebastopol, Calif. Associated Press

People unload sandbags in floodwater outside a market Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Sebastopol, Calif. Associated Press

Two women and a dog look out at the flooded Barlow Market District, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Sebastopol, Calif. Associated Press

A man paddles past a submerged van in the flooded Barlow Market District parking lot Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Sebastopol, Calif. Associated Press

A man retrieves a chair floating in the parking lot of the Barlow Market District, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Sebastopol, Calif. Associated Press

Jennifer Stewart, left, and Amy Holland dig their snow out of a snow bank after swerving to avoid a four-wheeler plowing snow on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in an alley in Moscow, Idaho. The car was pulled out of the snow bank by a truck that plowing a nearby parking lot. (Geoff Crimmins/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP) Associated Press

Shanna Allen, knocks the glove and sled out of the hands of her son Hollis, 6 while riding down the hill with her daughter Summer Allen, 8, and Kaiza Anglin, 7 at Timber-Linn Memorial Park in Albany, Ore., Wednesday Feb. 28, 2019. Several inches of snow blanked the mid-Willamette Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP) Associated Press

A man wades through the flooded Barlow Market District, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Sebastopol, Calif. Associated Press

People use a canoe to make their way through floodwaters Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Sebastopol, Calif. Associated Press

This photo provided by Jeff Bridges shows an SUV submerged along a flooded street in Guerneville, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Two communities in Northern California's wine country were accessible only by boat Wednesday after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour across an already waterlogged region. The small city of Guerneville north of San Francisco "is officially an island," with the overflowing Russian River forecast to hit its highest level in about 25 years, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. (Jeff Bridges via AP) Associated Press

This photo provided by Jeff Bridges shows flooded streets in Guerneville, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Two communities in Northern California's wine country were accessible only by boat Wednesday after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour across an already waterlogged region. The small city of Guerneville north of San Francisco "is officially an island," with the overflowing Russian River forecast to hit its highest level in about 25 years, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. (Jeff Bridges via AP) Associated Press

This photo posted on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 by the Oregon Department of Transportation shows a mudslide known as the Hooskanadan slide that has closed U.S. Highway 101 near Brookings, Ore. The ODOT says the slide continues to move at a rate of nearly two feet an hour. (Oregon Department of Transportation via AP) Associated Press

Missoula the dog, right, drags owner Susan Flynn down the side of Skinner Butte overlooking Eugene, Ore., Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019, after a second snow storm passed through the Willamette Valley. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP) Associated Press

A group of men walk by a stranded car in flood water outside the Farmhouse Inn Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Forestville, Calif. The National Weather Service says the Russian River in Sonoma County topped 32 feet Tuesday evening and it could crest at more than 46 feet by Wednesday night. Associated Press

Residents of Armstrong Woods Road evacuate as the water rises north of Guerneville, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. The town of Guerneville and some two dozen other communities are at risk of flooding from the Russian River north of San Francisco, which hit flood stage Tuesday evening and was expected to peak Wednesday morning at more than 46 feet - the highest point in nearly a quarter-century. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Associated Press

Sycamore Court resident Jesse Hagan evacuates to higher ground in the apartment complex in lower Guerneville, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. The town of Guerneville and some two dozen other communities are at risk of flooding from the Russian River north of San Francisco, which hit flood stage Tuesday evening and was expected to peak Wednesday morning at more than 46 feet - the highest point in nearly a quarter-century. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Associated Press

Tim Russell of Guerneville attempts to pull a motorist from Armstrong Woods Road after it became inundated in Guerneville, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, but Russell became stuck himself. The town of Guerneville and some two dozen other communities are at risk of flooding from the Russian River north of San Francisco, which hit flood stage Tuesday evening and was expected to peak Wednesday morning at more than 46 feet - the highest point in nearly a quarter-century. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Associated Press

Residents along Armstrong Woods Road head back to their home after the road became impassable to most vehicles, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 in Guerneville, Calif. Thousands of people along a flooded river were under evacuation orders Wednesday as a relentless storm pounded Northern California, drenching the San Francisco Bay Area and pummeling the Sierra Nevada with snow. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Associated Press

Jonathan Von Renner greets Jesse James at the Sycamore Court Apartments in Guerneville, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The night before, James moved to higher ground, only to find the water rose to cover the floor of the apartment. James was taken to dry land by the Russian River Fire swift water rescue team. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Associated Press