 
NFL

Eagles agree to let Foles seek starting job in free agency

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/27/2019 1:28 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says the team will not use its franchise tag on quarterback Nick Foles and instead will let him become a free agent.

Roseman told reporters Wednesday in Indianapolis the decision came after Foles expressed his desire to become a starter during a recent meeting.

Foles was Carson Wentz's backup each of the past two seasons but finished both seasons as the starter. He was the Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960 last February. This year, the defending champs lost in the divisional round.

Roseman said the Eagles were "fortunate" to have a top-15 quarterback mentoring Wentz. Foles was a third-round draft pick in 2012.

