Liverpool, City win to set up straight fight for EPL title

hello

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, right, reacts to a challenge from Manchester United's Scott McTominay, during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London, Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, left, looks the ball after his teammate Kieran Trippier scored an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Associated Press

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Associated Press

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Associated Press

The Premier League title race looks to be a straight fight between Liverpool and Manchester City after the top two collected contrasting home wins on Wednesday and third-place Tottenham lost at Chelsea for a second defeat in five days.

Liverpool stayed in first place thanks to a 5-0 win over Watford, with Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk scoring two goals each, while City needed a second-half penalty from Sergio Aguero to beat West Ham 1-0 and stay a point back.

Tottenham's title bid disintegrated at Stamford Bridge, with Kieran Trippier's embarrassing own goal clinching a 2-0 win for a Chelsea side that didn't contain the world's most expensive goalkeeper. Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped to the bench as punishment for refusing to be substituted in Chelsea's League Cup final loss to Man City on Sunday.

With Tottenham having also lost at Burnley on Saturday, the team is now nine points off the lead and only four ahead of Arsenal, which thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 to strengthen its grip on fourth place. Tottenham and Arsenal meet in the north London derby on Saturday.

Manchester United is a point further back in fifth after beating Crystal Palace 3-1 away, with Romelu Lukaku scoring two of the goals.

In the other game Wednesday, Southampton climbed out of the relegation zone by beating Fulham 2-0.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80