Trump, Merkel, queen all targets for German Carnival floats

hello

A figure depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel is shown during a press preview in a hall of the Mainz carnival club in Mainz, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Carnival groups and clubs in Germany are putting their final touches on their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this yearâs parades during Carnival celebrations. Associated Press

A figure depicting leader of German Social Democrats, SPD, Andrea Naples is shown during a press preview in a hall of the Mainz carnival club in Mainz, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Associated Press

A figure depicting a German nazi is shown during a press preview in a hall of the Mainz carnival club in Mainz, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Carnival groups and clubs in Germany are putting their final touches on their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this yearâs parades during Carnival celebrations. Associated Press

A figure depicting Queen Elizabeth is displayed during a press preview in a hall of the Mainz carnival club in Mainz, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Carnival groups and clubs in Germany are putting their final touches on their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this yearâs parades during Carnival celebrations. Associated Press

A figure depicting US President Donald Trump are displayed during a press preview in a hall of the Mainz carnival club in Mainz, Germany,Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Carnival groups and clubs in Germany are putting their final touches on their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this yearâs parades during Carnival celebrations. Associated Press

An artist works for media on a figure depicting US President Donald Trump as a bull during a press preview in a hall of the Mainz carnival club in Mainz, Germany,Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Carnival groups and clubs in Germany are putting their final touches on their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this yearâs parades during Carnival celebrations. Associated Press

A figure depicting Queen Elizabeth is shown during a press preview in a hall of the Mainz carnival club in Mainz, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Carnival groups and clubs in Germany are putting their final touches on their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this yearâs parades during Carnival celebrations. Associated Press

A figure depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel sitting on a collapsed horse with the inscription 'coalition' is shown during a press preview in a hall of the Mainz carnival club in Mainz, Germany,Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Carnival groups and clubs in Germany are putting their final touches on their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this yearâs parades during Carnival celebrations. Associated Press

A figure depicting US President Donald Trump as a cow during a press preview in a hall of the Mainz carnival club in Mainz, Germany,Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Carnival groups and clubs in Germany are putting their final touches on their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this yearâs parades during Carnival celebrations. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Groups and clubs in Germany are putting the final touches to their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this year's Carnival celebrations.

In Mainz on Tuesday, an artist worked studiously on a float featuring a bull with "USA" emblazoned on the side, with a horned Donald Trump's head, a cowbell carrying the Twitter logo, and a rear end expelling flatulence on the globe.

Other offerings that will be part of the city's parade next Monday included Chancellor Angela Merkel atop a horse labeled "coalition" collapsed with exhaustion - a nod to fatigue in her longtime government - and Queen Elizabeth II jumping over a border crossing with a German asylum application in hand and faithful corgi at her side to escape her nation's Brexit squabbles.