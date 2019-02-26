 
Sequel to Michael Crichton's 'Andromeda Strain' due in fall

 
By HILLEL ITALIE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/26/2019 10:00 AM
    This combination of photos shows a cover image for the upcoming Harper release, âThe Andromeda Evolution,â by Michael Crichton and Daniel H. Wilson, left, and a portrait of the late Michael Crichton in New York on Nov. 4, 2008. Crichtonâs literary archive and production company has authorized a sequel to his breakthrough novel âThe Andromeda Strain.â HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that âThe Andromeda Evolutionâ will come out Nov. 12. (Harper via AP, left, AP File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The late Michael Crichton's literary archive and production company has authorized a sequel to his breakthrough novel "The Andromeda Strain."

HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that "The Andromeda Evolution" will come out Nov. 12. The book will be a collaboration between science fiction author Daniel H. Wilson and CrichtonSun LLC.

Its publication marks the 50th anniversary of "The Andromeda Strain," Crichton's techno-thriller about a lethal extraterrestrial microorganism.

Crichton, who died in 2008, is also known for such blockbusters as "Jurassic Park" and "Rising Sun." Wilson's novels include "Robopocalypse" and the sequel "Robogenesis."

