Browns re-sign LT Greg Robinson after strong season

CLEVELAND -- The Browns have re-signed left tackle Greg Robinson for next season after he revived his career in 2018.

A 2014 No. 2 overall draft pick, Robinson played all 16 games for Cleveland last season, starting the final eight. He solidified an important position following the retirement of 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas and the team's experiments with Joel Bitonio and rookie Desmond Harrison at left tackle.

Robinson was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but he's decided to stay with the Browns for another season.

The 26-year-old Robinson was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2014 but underperformed and was traded to Detroit in 2017. He didn't live up to expectations with the Lions either and was released before the Browns signed him in June.

With Robinson protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield's blind side, the Browns allowed a league-low five sacks in the second half of the season after giving up 33 in the first eight games.

