With Antetokounmpo sidelined, Bucks beat Bulls 117-106

Chicago Bulls guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, top, fouls Milwaukee Bucks guard Isaiah Canaan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) makes a basket in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez, center right, shoots over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dunks in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) gets a hand in the face by Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic on his way to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. on the right is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dunks in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (51) celebrates after a 3-point basket by teammate forward Lauri Markkanen against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 22 points, and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 117-106 Monday night without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While the Greek Freak sat out with a sore right knee, the Bucks overcame a sluggish start to pick up their 17th win in 19 games.

The Bucks used a huge second quarter to grab a nine-point lead after falling behind by 14. That propelled them to their eighth straight road win - their best streak since a nine-game run during the 1981-82 season.

Brogdon hit four 3-pointers. Middleton nailed three from beyond the arc. Nikola Mirotic scored 13, and the Bucks moved a season-high 32 games over .500.

Lauri Markkanen and Robin Lopez each scored 26 for Chicago. But the Bulls' season-high three-game win streak came to an end.

It was the ninth straight 20-point game for Markkanen, who scored a career-best 35 against Boston on Saturday.

Lopez had his highest scoring game of the season. But Zach LaVine finished with 11 coming off a career-high 42-point game.

The Bucks trailed by 14 late in the first quarter, only to outscore Chicago 38-16 in the second to grab a 63-54 halftime lead.

Brogdon had nine points in a 16-2 run to start the period as Milwaukee erased a 13-point deficit. Middleton scored 12 over the final 4:07, including a step-back 3 in the closing seconds to send Milwaukee to the locker room up by nine. And the Bucks never really were threatened after that.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo worked out Monday and the Bucks are "hopeful" his absence is "very short term." The Greek Freak is averaging 27.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, putting him among the league's top 10 in both categories. ... The Bucks were also missing guards George Hill (strained left groin) and Sterling Brown (right wrist). Budenholzer said Hill likely will be out at least a few games. ... Milwaukee signed G Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract and recalled F Christian Wood from the G League's Wisconsin Herd. ... The Bucks completed a four-game sweep against Chicago this season.

Bulls: G Kris Dunn (migraine) and F Otto Porter Jr. (strained lower left leg) missed the game. Coach Jim Boylen said he thinks Porter "will for sure" travel with the team to Memphis on Tuesday, though he was less certain about Dunn. ... The Bulls are scheduled to visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit Sacramento on Wednesday.

Bulls: Visit Memphis on Wednesday.

