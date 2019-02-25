 
Chicago-area man allegedly had machine gun, silencers, ammo

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/25/2019 11:56 AM
CHICAGO -- A Chicago-area man faces federal charges for allegedly possessing a machine gun, three silencers and ammunition.

Authorities say 35-year-old Gregory Domenico also allegedly sold firearms to undercover officers in a police sting operation.


The (Waukegan) News Sun reports that Domenico appeared Friday in federal court in Chicago to face one count each of illegal possession of an unregistered machine gun and three silencers, and illegal possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Wauconda-area man remains in federal custody ahead of a Wednesday detention hearing.

Court documents allege Domenico sold an undercover officer two silencers, ammunition and a device designed to convert a semi-automatic pistol into a machine gun.

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg says that, "if these firearms ended up in the wrong hands, the consequences would be deadly."

