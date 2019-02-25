 
Indiana

Indiana Democrats decry GOP budget as inadequate for schools

 
By TOM DAVIES
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/25/2019 2:17 PM
hello

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana House has endorsed a Republican-backed state budget plan that would modestly boost school funding, although by much less than advocacy groups and Democrats say is needed to give significant teacher pay raises.

School funding would increase by just over 2 percent each of the next two years under the proposal approved Monday by a 65-32 party-line vote. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders have touted the importance of addressing Indiana's lagging teacher salaries , but Democrats argue their proposals are inadequate .

House Ways and Means Committee co-chairman Todd Huston of Fishers says the plan makes the right investments and is fiscally responsible.

Democrats decried Republicans for rejecting proposals to guarantee a 5 percent teacher pay increase and expand the state-funded preschool program for poor children.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 