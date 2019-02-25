Hanoi Postcard: Kim-Trump summit inspires entrepreneurs

In this Feb. 24, 2019, photo, restaurant manager Colin Kelly holds up freshly made "Durty Donald" and "Kim Jong Yum" - Trump and Kim inspired burgers in Hanoi, Vietnam. The summit this week between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump may be a chance to advance the cause of world peace. For canny entrepreneurs, though, it's an opportunity to make a buck - or a dong, in Vietnamese currency. A U.S presidential visit is a big deal anywhere, and enterprising folks take note. Drinks will be poured, burgers will be broiled and T-shirts will be silkscreened. Associated Press

In this Feb. 24, 2019, photo, a "Durty Donald" and a "Kim Jong Yum" - Trump and Kim inspired burgers are freshly made in a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In this Feb. 24, 2019, photo, a woman stand next to t-shirts featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In this Feb. 24, 2019, photo, Durty Bird restaurant owner Colin Kelly stands next to a menu offering Trump-Kim summit special burgers in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In this Feb. 22, 2019, photo, bartender Ngo Dinh Tien places garnishes "Rock It, Man" cocktail, inspired from Trump-Kim Hanoi summit, with flags of U.S. and North Korea at a bar in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In this Feb. 22, 2019, photo, bartender Ngo Dinh Tien presents "Rock It, Man" cocktail, inspired from Trump-Kim Hanoi summit at a bar in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In this Feb. 22, 2019, photo, a glass of "Rock It, Man" cocktail, inspired from Trump-Kim Hanoi summit, is presented at a bar in Hanoi, Vietnam.