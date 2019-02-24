The Latest: On Oscars carpet, stars praise R. Kelly's arrest

LOS ANGELES -- The Latest on the 91st Academy Awards, which are being presented Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Some Oscar goers are welcoming the news of singer R. Kelly being jailed in Chicago on charges of sex abuse involving underage girls.

Actor Brian Tyree Henry of "If Beale Street Could Talk" says he's "really glad justice is happening." He says he wants the alleged victims to be heard and vindicated. Henry also says it's time for people to stop purchasing Kelly's R&B music.

Diane Warren, a best original song nominee for the documentary "RGB," says Kelly "should be prosecuted. It's beyond not buying his music."

Questlove, drummer for The Roots, calls Kelly's arrest on Friday "justice well-deserved." He credits the "brave women" who came forward to tell authorities their stories and says believing the women is very important.

- John Carucci (@jacarucci on Twitter) and Beth Harris (@bethharrisap) on the Oscars red carpet.

3:10 p.m.

Diego Luna is in awe of best actress nominee Yalitza Aparicio.

The Mexican actor sang the praises of his countrywoman on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, saying he believes the "Roma" star is "an amazing actress." Aparicio is nominated for her first film performance in the Netflix film from director Alfonso Cuaron, and has made history as the first indigenous performer nominated for a best actress honor.

Luna says of the 25-year-old's performance: "I think she found a way to tell a story that we needed to hear."

He says Aparicio and "Roma" tell the story of an invisible community with such passion and authenticity. He says, "It reminds me of why I do this, you know."

- John Carucci (@jacarucci on Twitter) on the Oscars red carpet.

2:35 p.m.

With hours to go before the Oscars begin, Constance Wu had food on her mind as she made her way down the red carpet.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" actress had pizza on her mind, specifically, a pie with "a lot of meat on it and that's really spicy." Her toppings wish included jalapenos.

Wu will be among the stars presenting at Sunday's show.

Unlike the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, there's no meal served at the Academy Awards. Attendees have to wait until the post-show Governors Ball to eat and drink unless they steal away to one of the bars serving alcohol during the show inside the Dolby Theatre.

- John Carucci (@jacarucci on Twitter) and Beth Harris (@bethharrisap) on the Oscars red carpet.

2:20 p.m.

Stars are beginning to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards, with Constance Wu from "Crazy Rich Asians" among of the early arrivals.

"Eighth Grade" star and presenter Elsie Fisher scurried by reporters calling her name to the entrance of the Dolby Theatre, where the 91st Academy Awards ceremony will be held.

There were many who wanted to greet Marie Kondo as well. The lifestyle guru gracefully managed requests while "The Hate U Give" star Amandla Stenberg greeted "Dumplin'" Star Danielle Macdonald.

Other early arrivals included nominated songwriter Diane Warren, "If Beale Street Could Talk" composer Nicholas Brittell and "Mary Poppins Returns" maestros Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

- Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter) on the Oscars red carpet.

2:15 p.m.

It's blue skies and sunshine above the red carpet at the Oscars. A cool breeze is blowing and temperatures are in the mid-60s (18 Celsius) as the stars make their way down the carpet in front of the Dolby Theatre.

A special lane has been set up in the middle of the carpet, divided by two thick white lines. It's akin to a carpool lane on the freeway, used to usher some of the biggest names directly to interviews for ABC's preshow and reduce the clogging that usually occurs.

- Beth Harris (@bethharrisap) on the Oscars red carpet.

10:45 a.m.

A winter of discontent for the Academy Awards will culminate in an Oscar ceremony that may lack a host but isn't missing intrigue.

The run-up to the 91st Academy Awards has featured a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. A new best "popular film" category was in, but then it was out.

Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn't. Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.

But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy is hoping on Sunday for a Hollywood ending.

It's also hoping for better ratings than the all-time low viewership last year.

ABC's telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST following the usual red carpet festivities.

