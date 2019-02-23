Holmes helps No. 19 Texas women roll past Texas Tech 81-57

hello

AUSTIN, Texas -- Joyner Holmes scored 16 of her 20 points in a dominant first half and No. 19 Texas rolled to an 81-57 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Danni Williams added 16 points for the Longhorns (21-6, 11-4 Big 12 Conference), who rolled to a 16-2 lead with Holmes scoring the first six points of the game and Williams knocking down two 3-pointers.

Texas hit 8 of 14 shots in the first quarter, including 3 of 4 3-pointers while the Red Raiders started 3 of 14 and trailed 21-6. It was 40-17 at the half. Texas was 15 of 29 with four 3s and Texas Tech was 1 of 11 from distance and 7 of 25 overall.

Charli Collier scored 14 points off the bench for the Longhorns, who shot 52 percent overall and made 5 of 10 3s. Texas made just 12 of 21 free throws but outrebounded Tech 48-25 with four players having at least six rebounds.

Chrislyn Carr led the Red Raiders (12-14, 3-12) with 19 points and Brittany Brewer added 13.